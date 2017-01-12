Happy Lohri 2017: All you want to know about the Popular Punjabi festival

The famous Punjabi festival Lohri, also know as the ‘Harvest festival’ is usually celebrated on January 13 every year. It is believed that the ‘bonfire festival’ brings good luck, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life. It is one of the greatest festivals of Punjab and Haryana, but apart from these states, people from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states of North India celebrate Lohri festival with great grandeur. This cheerful festival is celebrated to mark the last of the coldest days of winter and is traditionally associated with the harvest of the rabi crops. The festival is also regarded as the financial new year for the Punjabi farmers.
On the celebration day of Lohri, people gather around bonfire and throw sweets, popcorns and puffed rice in the flame. People move around the fire, sing Lohri songs and dance the bhangra and gidda to the beat of the dhol.
Another interesting fact about Lohri is the festival’s association to the tale of ‘Dulla Bhatti.’ The central theme of many Lohri songs is the legend of Dulla Bhatti, a 16th-century matchmaker, was regarded as a hero in Punjab. Besides robbing the rich and he was known to rescue poor Punjabi girls who being forcibly taken to be sold in slave market of the Middle East from the Sandal Bar region. He arranged their marriages to boys and provided them with dowries. So in same regard, some of the Lohri songs express gratitude to Dulla Bhatti.
The celebration of Lohri festival reaches a higher pitch of excitement in the houses where there have been a marriage or childbirth recently.
In some parts of Punjab, kite flying on Lohri is very popular. People – especially children, love flying kites on this day. People get onto the roof tops and fly kites of various sizes and colours.
It is traditional to eat ‘Sarson da saag’ with ‘Makki di roti’ on this day and the meal is served as the main course at L0hri dinner. Also, ’til rice’ which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds and rice, is also a traditional food to eat on Lohri.
And like any other festival that is celebrated, Lohri too shares a motive of reconnecting people with their near and dear ones. So with the same spirit, we wish a very Happy Lohri to you and your family. May the Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and bring you warmth of joy, love and happiness.