Happy Lohri 2017: All you want to know about the Popular Punjabi festival

Residents celebrating festival of Lohri in Chandigarh on Sunday, January 13 2013. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

The famous Punjabi festival Lohri, also know as the ‘Harvest festival’ is usually celebrated on January 13 every year. It is believed that the ‘bonfire festival’ brings good luck, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life. It is one of the greatest festivals of Punjab and Haryana, but apart from these states, people from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states of North India celebrate Lohri festival with great grandeur. This cheerful festival is celebrated to mark the last of the coldest days of winter and is traditionally associated with the harvest of the rabi crops. The festival is also regarded as the financial new year for the Punjabi farmers.

Girls in traditional outfits perform during Lohri celebration on the theme of say no to violence against women and girl child organised by Municipal Corporation, in Sector 40 of Chandigarh on Monday, January 13 2014. (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan)

On the celebration day of Lohri, people gather around bonfire and throw sweets, popcorns and puffed rice in the flame. People move around the fire, sing Lohri songs and dance the bhangra and gidda to the beat of the dhol.

College girls wearing traditional colorful dress and performing Punjabi Gidda on the occasion of Lohri festival celebrating at Amritsar on Tuesday, January 13 2015. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH)

Another interesting fact about Lohri is the festival’s association to the tale of ‘Dulla Bhatti.’ The central theme of many Lohri songs is the legend of Dulla Bhatti, a 16th-century matchmaker, was regarded as a hero in Punjab. Besides robbing the rich and he was known to rescue poor Punjabi girls who being forcibly taken to be sold in slave market of the Middle East from the Sandal Bar region. He arranged their marriages to boys and provided them with dowries. So in same regard, some of the Lohri songs express gratitude to Dulla Bhatti.

Students of MCM DAV College dancing and sharing sweets around bonfire to mark Lohri celebrations in Chandigarh on Saturday, January 12 2013. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The celebration of Lohri festival reaches a higher pitch of excitement in the houses where there have been a marriage or childbirth recently. In some parts of Punjab, kite flying on Lohri is very popular. People – especially children, love flying kites on this day. People get onto the roof tops and fly kites of various sizes and colours.

You may also like to watch this:





It is traditional to eat ‘Sarson da saag’ with ‘Makki di roti’ on this day and the meal is served as the main course at L0hri dinner. Also, ’til rice’ which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds and rice, is also a traditional food to eat on Lohri.

Amritsar: School girls wearing traditional Punjabi dresses perform at Lohri Festival in Amritsar on Thursday. (Photo Credit: PTI)