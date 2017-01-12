Happy Lohri 2017: 10 authentic Lohri recipes

Accompanied with Bhangra, Gidda and folk songs is a long list of delicacies which is a must in this festival.(Facebook)

Lohri, a festival associated with the Sikh community is an auspicious day which marks the harvesting season. Every year the festival is celebrated on the 13th of January which bids farewell to the winter and welcomes the harvesting season with great pomp and show. Accompanied with Bhangra, Gidda and folk songs is a long list of delicacies which is a must in this festival. The festival is synonymous with food, therefore Lohri is incomplete without those sumptuous treats.

Here are 10 authentic Lohri delicacies:

Sarson ka Saag ki Makki di Roti: Saag coupled with flat bread with cornflour is a match made in heaven. The combination is one of the most eaten and loved delicacy of Punjab.

Murmura Laddoo: Since this is a harvest festival, delicacies made out of wheat and other harvest crops are quite prevalent. Hence murmura laddoo round laddoo looks alike crispies which are made by combining jaggery and puffed rice.

Til ki Chikki: ‘Til ki Chikki’ are small sesame covered munchies made with gur or sugar. Delicacies made with sesame is a must in this festival.

Dry Fruit Chikki: These bars are made with various nuts and is combined with jaggery. All the Chikki which is made has more or lees the process but every one has its on distinct flavour.

Til Rewri: It is more or less like the Till chikki but smaller in size. Rewri and Gajak are very much eaten in winters but it a must in this festival.

Gur ki Roti: Since jaggery and harvest crops are an important part of this festival, we will see their use in diverse dishes. Gur ki Roti too is Indian flat bread with stuffed jaggery.

Chiraunji Makhane ki kheer: It is one classic dish which is made during the festival. Chiraunji Makhane ki kheer is a great dish to end the day with.

Gur ka Halwa: Combine semolina, jaggery and clarified butter it makes this wonderful smelling sweet dish. This is a perfect Lohri dish, authentic and tastes heaven.

Pindi Chana: Boiled chickpeas with a bunch of Indian spices makes for a magnificent Pindi Channe.

Corn Palak Ki Tikki: Corn and Palak amalgamated with a blend of spices, shaped in the form of round tikkis and fried to perfection.

Lohri is celebrated with dishes mostly cooked with corn, wheat and jaggery. Though not all dishes cater to the sweet tooth but there is sure to be a something to suit every taste bud from this sumptuous list.