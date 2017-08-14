Happy Independence Day 2017 Facebook & WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Status, Greetings and Images

Happy Independence Day 2017: Clearly, it’s that time of the year when every citizen must cherish the fact that India is an Independent nation.

August 15, 2017 marks the occasion of 71st Independence Day celebrations. As the nation continuously makes efforts to become stronger — politically, economically and socially – special days such as this should come as a reminder of what our freedom fighters strived for, and sacrifices that they made up so that we could live in a free country. Clearly, it’s that time of the year when every citizen must cherish the fact that India is an Independent nation. As a responsible citizen, one must use all communications mediums available to express patriotism towards our great nation.

Well here are some Whatsapp messages, SMS and Status, Greetings and Images, you can send to wish your loved ones

– It makes my heart beat with pride to see the colours of Independence Day spreading happiness and great joy all around. May the glory of Independence Day Be with you forever.

– Remember the sacrifice our Indian freedom fighters who shaped this country. Rejoice and celebrate the day with pride. Independence Day greetings to you and your family!

Independence Day 2017:

– Kadam kadam badhaye jaa, khushee ke geet gaye jaa, yeh jindagee hain kaum kee, too kaum pe lutaye jaa. Happy Independence Day 2017. (CREDIT: XXXXXXXX)

– Sare jahan se accha Hindostan hamara, Hum bulbulain hai iss ki, yeh gulsitan hamara…. Sare jahan se accha. The joy and happiness of living in free India is immense. Proud to be an Indian now and always. Happy Independence Day 2017!

– Freedom is something bigger than money. The sense of being independent is supreme. We have it as a result of the struggles of many brave hearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day 2017!