Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Hanuman Jayanti is a festival that is celebrated across the country as the when Lord Hanuman was born. The Hindu festival is celebrated on the full moon day which is the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra of the Hindi calendar. Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 11, 2017 which is also known as the Chaitra Pournimaa. Hanuman who is the son of wind-God Pawana is believed to have superhuman-like qualities in the ancient scriptures which includes flying and lifting an entire mountain with one hand. A devotee of Lord Rama, Hanuman played a crucial role in the battle between Rama and Ravana. The festival is celebrated for over a month in Adhra Pradesh and in Tamil Nadu it falls in the month of December-January.

On this auspicious day, followers of Lord Hanuman worship him seeking protection and blessings. They flock the temples to worship the deity. People also recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses in total and has been authored by Tulsidas. The verses chant about the qualities of Lord Hanuman such has his superhuman capabilities, his courage and bravery, kindness and devotion to Lord Rama, Sita and Laxamana.

Here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanti quotes, messages, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook reads:

i. Hanuman is worshiped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance and devotion, May Lord Hanuman give you his strength, May bless you with his perseverance and May he grant you art of Devotion as he had for Lord Rama ! Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

ii. May Kapisha give you the wisdom to understand the world, physical strength to stay healthy and spirituality to love and devote your life to god! Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

iii. Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

iv. I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti.

v. We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, with a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever the names of Lord Rama are sung. Happy Sri Hunumaan Jayanti 2017!

vi. Let us pray Anjaneya Swami on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and get blessing to become successful in life. Happy hanuman Jayanti!

vii. The son of the wind God Pawan, Lord Hanuman is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego. Lord hanuman also symbolises the control over the wavering mind by devotion. Happy Sri Hunumaan Jayanti 2017!

viii. May Hanuman bless your life with peace, happiness and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti and always.

ix. May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

x. On this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may the Lord Hanuman bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!