Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Wishes, Greetings, Importance & Significance

Guru Gobind Singh is one of the ten spiritual leaders of the Sikh community. (Facebook)

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: January 5 marks the date when the Sikh community will celebrate the 350th Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Born Gobind Rai, Guru Gobind Singh became a spiritual leader for the Sikh community at the tender age of nine when he succeeded his father Guru Tegh Bahadur. He is one of the 10 Sikh gurus and famously established the Khalsa Sikh community in 1699 to oppose instances of injustice by Mughal rulers. According to his teachingers, there are five rules that the Khalsa community must live by. A Sikh must never cut his or her hair (kesh), must have a wooden comb (kangha) and wear a bracelet of iron or steel (kara). They must also carry a sword (kirpan) and a wear short breeches (kacchera). These rules are now collectively known as the five K’s, according to a report in Indian Express.

The spiritual leader died in 1708, but had written the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikh community, which laid the guidelines for Sikhs to live by. Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666, so you might wonder why his birthday is celebrated in January. The two dates stem from two different calendars. According to the lunar calendar, Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday fell on January 5, while based on the Gregorian calendar, it fell on December 22. The holiday is known by many names including Prakash Utsav and Prakash Parv.

The main celebration of the event take place in Patna, the birthplace of the spiritual leader, at Gandhi Maidan. The event draws lakhs of devotees from all over the country and even from abroad to the city every year. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with many other leaders of the country, will travel to Patna to be a part of the celebrations. Here are some greetings to send to your friends and family on this joyous day:

*May his spiritual blessings illuminate your way,

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

*Jagat jalenda rakh lai apni kirpa dhaar

Happy Gurupurab ji

*May the Guru shower you with happiness and success on this pious day.

A very happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to all.

*Guru Gobind Singh always preached

That the path to God was through love.

Let’s follow his words and have a fulfilling celebration

On his birthday.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

*May Guru Gobind Singh inspire you

To achieve all your goals and may his

Blessings be with you in whatever you do.

Hearty wishes to all

*Wishing you all a truly blessed and spiritually fulfilling Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!