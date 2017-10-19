Happy Diwali 2017: Five best ways to celebrate the festival this year

The festival of Diwali holds spiritual and historical importance. (Twitter Image)

The festival of Diwali holds spiritual and historical importance. It marks the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and hope over despair. Lord Ganesha is worshipped on Diwali along with Goddess Lakshmi – the latter is known to bring luck and prosperity, while Ganesha is considered as a lucky charm to mark the beginning of all things good. Candles and diyas are seen everywhere and their luminosity defines the festival. That is why Diwali is also known as the festival of lights.

Here are some of the ways of celebrating the festival.

Decorate your house. Give your house a brand new makeover. This is that time of the year when everyone in the family is seen cleaning the house and making it look beautiful than before. The feeling in itself is pure joy and satisfaction. As it is rightly said, cleanliness is next to Godliness.

Go shopping. The festive season marks the onset of Hindu business year. So, it can be a good time to buy things that you’ve been planning for a long time, especially given the lucrative discounts. One can also plan to make both long and short-term investments.

Spend quality time. Diwali brings with itself the happiness of being with your family, friends and loved ones. In a life that is no less than running a marathon, one hardly gets time to mingle with his or her own family members. Diwali is not just a holiday in your calendar but a reason to celebrate togetherness and love.

Plant ‘oxygen’. Starting from the bursting of crackers to the fumes rising from a kid’s toy gun, several things gang up to deteriorate the air that we breathe. So is it not our responsibility to put the same weight on both sides of the balance? You can spend a few bucks in just half an hour to plant a sapling. Even if some of you follow this, things are surely gonna turn for better.

Eat and be merry. You can burn the calories after the festival but don’t shy away from grabbing your favourite sweet. Indian festivals are all about food and Diwali is no exception. Eat all those delicious namkeen, mithai and all the tasty dishes without worrying about the weight. You can shed those little extras later.