Happy Christmas 2017: History and Significance

Christmas Day is celebrated on December 25. (IE)

Christmas is both a sacred religious holiday and a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon. For two millennia, people around the world have been observing it with traditions and practices that are both religious and secular in nature and hence the significance of Christmas is known to men, all over the world. Though it is true that Christmas is celebrated as the day of the Birth of Jesus of Nazareth (Jesus Christ) into this world, yet it also symbolizes a very deeply significant truth of the spiritual life. Jesus Christ is the very embodiment of divinity. He was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred and hypocrisy prevailed upon the land. Purity was forgotten and morality was neglected.

In the midst of these conditions, Jesus was born and he worked to bring about a transformation in the lives of people. He gave a new and a spiritual turn to the lives of man. People started a new way of life. Thus a new era dawned for the world.

In that period the seeker had no thought of God or higher spiritual life. He lived a life of lust, anger, greed, deluded attachment, pride and jealousy. If the seeker must enter into a new life of spiritual aspiration, purity and devotion, then the Christ-spirit must take its birth within his heart. That is the real Christmas when the Divine element begins to express itself in the heart of the man. From then onward, light begins to shine where darkness was before, as per Christmas Day.org.

The above point of deep significance tells that the spiritual awakening comes to the seeker, who is perfectly humble and “meek” and “poor in spirit.” The quality of true humility is one of the indispensable fundamentals. Then we find simplicity, holiness and the renunciation of all desire for worldly wealth and pride of learning. Thirdly, even as Christ was born unknown to the world and in the obscurity of darkness, even so, the advent of the Christ-spirit takes place in the inwardness of man when there is total self-effacement self-abnegation.

Notably, Christmas also marks the return of the mystical Santa Claus. Santa Claus is the English form of the Dutch name for St. Nicholas Sinterklaas. This historical St. Nicholas was a godly man known for his charity and generosity. But the modern world Santa is associated with the world of fantasy. It is said Nicolas parents prayed for him a lot before he was born and once he was in this world they dedicated their child to God. Nicolas served God and taught other the same all his life.