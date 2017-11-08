Happy birthday LK Advani: Here’s what PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee have to say to BJP patriarch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today wished BJP stalwart L K Advani on his 90th birthday. (AP image)

The day coincided with the demonetisation anniversary. Rahul Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday, Advani ji. Have a lovely day." PM Modi took to Twitter to extend greetings to the former deputy Prime Minister. "Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi said. Regarding Advani as a political stalwart, PM Modi says the veteran politician is a leader who has distinguished himself through hardwork and dedication towards the nation.

Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee also wished him a healthy and long life. “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lal Krishna Advani Ji. Health and happiness for a long life,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

It has been learnt that Advani will celebrate his birthday with the visually challenged children at his residence. Many top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, are expected to visit Advani’s residence to greet him.

The BJP leader had served as the minister of home affairs during the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1998 and 2004. He was the deputy prime minister between 2002 and 2004 In 2014, he was included in the Marg Darshak Mandal of the party. The veteran BJP leader is a seven-term MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.