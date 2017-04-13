Happy Baisakhi 2017: SMS, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and Facebook quotes to send your loved ones

The festival is celebrated with fervour every year on April 13 or April 14

The festival of Baisakhi marks the start of the Sikh New Year. Among Hindus also it ushers in the solar New Year. Basisakhi, which also holds a place of great importance among farmers across the country, also has a great significance. It is also considered as foundation day of Khalsa Panth, a religious structure among Sikhs which manage affairs of the Khalsa community across the globe. Hindus also believe that on thhis day Goddess Ganga descended on earth. Devotees gather along the sacret river to take bath

Below is the list of best Baisakhi SMS Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Quotes which you can send to your friends and loved ones.

May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!!

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds, bring all the years full of love and contentment.

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice.

Happy Baisakhi!

Subah Subah uth ke ho jao fresh,

Pehenlo aaj sabse aacha sa koi dress,

Doston ka saath ab chalo ghumne,

Viasakhi ki do shubh kaamnayein sabko jo aaye Samne.

Tumko bhi Baisakhi Ki lakh lakh Badhai.

It’s Baisakhi ! So get into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums.

Happy Baisakhi!!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Hope the harvest brings endless joy and happy moments. Warm wishes on Vaisakhi!

May this cheerful festival of Vaisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you deserve. Have a wonderful day. Happy Vaisakhi!