Hanuman Jayanti procession row: BJP MP Giriraj Singh ‘dares’ CM Mamata Banerjee to stop tazia

Union minister Giriraj Singh has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the alleged lathicharge on a procession during Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum district and dared her to stop ‘tazia’ procession of the Muslims, according to the Indian Express report. Singh’s remark came on a day when Yogesh Varshney, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, had offered a Rs 11 lakh bounty on the head of CM Banerjee. “I want to know if Hanuman Jayanti is not observed in India, will it be observed in Pakistan or Bangladesh?” the BJP MP from Nawada in Bihar said.

Major political parties, including BJP, had condemned as “barbaric” Varshney’s shocking statement with his remark setting off an uproar in Parliament.

The TMC, which is led by Banerjee, demanded the immediate arrest of Varshney, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), while the BJP distanced itself from the controversial remark.

The Centre also roundly condemned the statement and said the West Bengal government was free to take legal action against Varshney.

“Mamata government beat up people. If someone was wearing a red shirt or a red pant, they were beaten up brutally by the police. I don’t understand…Mamata Banerjee organises Iftar party, she argues for the Muslims. I want to ask her are Hindus not human?

“If they had any humanity, they wouldn’t have beaten up like this.If anyone brings me her severed head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh,” Varshney said in Aligarh while criticising the police action on a rally in Suri in Birbhum district in West Bengal where slogans in praise of Lord Rama on Hanuman Jayanti yesterday were raised.

In an apparent reference to the remark, Banerjee said one can threaten or call her names, but cannot scare her. Without naming anyone, Banerjee said, “They can abuse me, vilify me and conspire against me. They can abuse me as much as they want. I pray to God to forgive them. They do not know what they are saying. I will not say anything more.”

The BJYM on its part disowned Varshney and demanded legal action against him.

“BJYM stands against the statements made by Yogesh Varshney, and also urges the local administration to take all the necessary legal actions against him as per law,” it said in a statement, adding Varshney was expelled two years ago from the party.

As the Parliament roundly condemned the statement, the Centre said the West Bengal government was “free to take legal action” against him.

