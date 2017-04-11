Hanuman Jayanti 2017 Puja Vidhi, Time, Pooja Vrat Procedure

As per calculations, this special significance is occurring after a long gap of 120 years and the next Maha Sanyog will be in 2021 and hence Hanuman Jayanti 2017 is of extreme importance. (Source: Instagram)

Hanuman Jayanti 2017 is celebrated on Tuesday, April 11 and according to various priests and astrologers, this year the festival hold far greater significance than all other years. As per calculations, this special significance is occurring after a long gap of 120 years and the next Maha Sanyog will be in 2021 and hence Hanuman Jayanti 2017 is of extreme importance. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by devotees and followers of Lord Hanuman across the globe to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. Also known as Hanumanth Jatyanti, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day and according to Hindu calendar its the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Also known as the son of wind-God Pawana, Hanuman is said to have herculean abilities including tremendous energy, flying and lifting an entire mountain with one hand. Being on of the greatest devout followers of Lord Rama, Hanuman was Rama’s key man behind his victory against demon Ravanan. On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Hanuman flock temples dedicated to him across the country seeking his protection and blessings.

Muhurat Timings for Hanuman Jayanti 2017 Puja are as follows:

Purnima Tithi starts at 10:22 on April 10, 2017.

Purnima Tithi end at 11:37 on April 11, 2017.

How to perform Puja on Hanuman Jayanti:

On this auspicious day, devotees go to a Hanuman Mandir or temple and read the sholakas and mantras such as Hanuman Chalisa or Sundar Kaand etc. They also offer flowers and garland Lord Hanuman’s idol with roses and tilak. It is believed that these are ways of appeasing the Lord. They also light a diya of ghee and pour mustard oil on the idol of Lord Hanuman and sing bhajans glorifying Lord Hanuman. People also hold a day-long fast to express their belief and show their devotion towards the mighty lord.

After completion of pooja rituals, the priest in the temple apply red teeka on the foreheads of devotees and distribute prasadam. As per regional beliefs, devotees observe the festival on different dates and Hanuman Jayanti Puja time as per the region.