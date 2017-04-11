Hanuman Jayanti 2017 – Date, Significance, History

Described as the son of wind-God Pawana, Hanuman is said to have herculean abilities like which includes tremendous energy, flying and lifting an entire mountain with one hand. (Source: Facebook)

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by devotees of Lord Hanuman across the globe to commemorate the birth of superhuman-like God, who is also the biggest devotee of Lord Rama. The festival is also known as Hanumanth Jatyanti is celebrated on the full moon day when the Varana God is believed to have take birth and falls on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra of the Hindi calendar. This year Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 11, which is also known as the Chaitra Pournimaa.

Described as the son of wind-God Pawana, Hanuman is said to have herculean abilities like which includes tremendous energy, flying and lifting an entire mountain with one hand. Being a devout follower of Lord Rama, Hanuman played a crucial role in the battle between Rama and Ravana in the epic of Ramayana. On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Hanuman flock temples dedicated to him across the country seeking his protection and blessings. People offer special prayers and chant mantras such as Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kaand etc. Special food is prepared at temples which are distributed among devotees after worshiping the mighty Lord. People worship him and hail his magical strengths in order to stay away from evil powers and other troubles that have been affecting them. Known for his strong intent, grit and physical energy, Lord Hanuman was also said to have been able to transform into any form.

The day is celebrated on the full-moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra in Maharashtra, while in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh devotees observe 41 days of Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima that lasts till the Hanuman Jayanthi day. In Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated on the Margazhi month of Moola nakshathra. The reason being that Lord Hanuman was born on moola nakshathra in the same month. In Karnataka, the festival is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month which is known as Hanuman Vratam.