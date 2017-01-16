Hairstyling with fire is actually a thing: Pakistani barber using fire instead of scissors

WARNING: This should not be tried at home – Pakistani barber tries a new hairstyle by setting his client’s hair on fire (IE)

A hairstylist in Pakistan has invented a unique hairstyling technique where he uses fire instead of scissors. The barber’s video was uploaded on Twitter by Omar R Quraishi, a journalist based in Pakistan. The barber sets his client’s hair on fire, literally, to give him a nuanced look. As crazy as it may sound, the client goes safely out his shop.

In the video barber first sprinkles water on his client’s hair, then a powder and liquid and then lights it on fire. The fire stays for a while, but the client is unmoved when his hair is on flames. You can see the two-minutes astonishing video below:

I can now confirm that the Hair Stylist here is Shafqat Rajpoot from the Pakistani city of Bahawalpur- calls it ‘Fire Cutting’ technique pic.twitter.com/VJzy3CGUCm — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 15, 2017

The barber seems casual and professional at his business, he just takes out a comb and starts combing the hair when it is on fire. The fire goes out while combing but then he puts it on fire again and repeats the process again. But in the video it is unsure what the hairstyle would actually look like by the end of it. The video has collected some 570 retweets and almost 450 ‘likes’. Mr Omar Quraishi tweeted, “I think to straighten his hair.”

What twitterarti went crazy.

Hair Stylist here is Shafqat Rajpoot from the Pakistani city of Bahawalpur- calls it ‘Fire Cutting’ technique. This technique is apparently common. A Brazilian supermodel, Barbara Fialho, had a “split-ends” problem and chose to use this technique to save her hair from falling.