Hailstorm-hit farmers to get govt aid in Chhattisgarh: CM Raman Singh

CM Raman Singh said the issue was also discussed in the state Cabinet meeting today. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today said farmers will be compensated for crop loss due to untimely rainfall and hailstorms that occurred in several parts of the state recently.Replying during the general discussion on a Budget demand proposal for fiscal 2018-19 in the Legislative Assembly, Singh assured farmers that his government stands by them in their hour of happiness as well as crises.

“The officials have been directed to complete the assessment of damage to crops due to the recent untimely rainfall coupled with hailstorm, within a week. After the process, the affected farmers will be compensated under the provisions of Revenue Book Circular 6-4,” the chief minister said.

Last year, after 96 tehsils were declared drought hit in the state, the state government had sanctioned a sum of Rs 546 crore for providing compensation to farmers. Of which, compensation to the tune of Rs 330 crore has been distributed so far, he said.

Earlier in 2015, the state government had disbursed relief of Rs 2000 crore collectively from various funds to the drought-hit farmers, he added.

“In view of loss to farmers due to sudden rainfall and hailstorm occurred few days back in the state, necessary directive has been issued to the revenue department. A survey is being conducted for assessment of damage to crops and the information has been received of damage to crops in an area of around 26,000 hectares,” Singh said.

He said the issue was also discussed in the state Cabinet meeting today. “It was decided that disburse of compensation be made to farmers as early as possible,” he said.

The chief minister further said his government has taken several steps to reduce the burden of farming cost on cultivators.

“The state government has been providing resources and facilities to farmers. In 2003, the agriculture budget was Rs 834 crore which has now increased to Rs 13,480 crore,” he said.

In the past 14 years, the land under irrigation has increased to 36 per cent from 22 per cent in Chhattisgarh. The number of electricity-powered irrigation pumps has increased from 75,000 to 4.50 lakh during this period, the CM said