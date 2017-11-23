Hafiz Saeed release shows Pakistan lack of seriousness: India

Hafeez Saeed

A day after Mumbai attack mastermind was released by Pakistan from house arrest, the Ministry of External Affairs reacted by saying that this step indicates Pakistan’s lack of seriousness in fighting terror.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that “his release confirms once again the lack of seriousness on the part of Pakistan government, also appears to be an attempt by Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists”

He added that “India, as indeed the entire International community, is outraged that a self-confessed and a UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda.”

Hafiz Saeed and his four aides Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain were detained by the Punjab government in Pakistan for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti- Terrorism Act 1997 on January 31.

Hours after a Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the release of Mumbai attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed from detention, US President Donald Trump’s administration said that Saeed is a terrorist leader designated by both the United Nations and the United States, The banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah head, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, has been under detention since January this year. “The US is aware of media reports that Pakistan (court) ordered the release of Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Saeed from house arrest,” a State Department spokesperson said. Saeed was released from house arrest after the expiry of the detention order on Friday. Responding to a question, the State Department was quick to express its displeasure over the release of Saeed from house arrest.

In May 2008, the United States Department of the Treasury designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224. The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack.

