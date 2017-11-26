Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan blasted by Narendra Modi government, threat issued; see how scathing the condemnation was

FM Arun Jaitley slammed Pakistan over Saeed’s release (Source: ANI)

Lashing out at Pakistan over the release of Hafeez Saeed, who has been designated a global terrorist, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley notably told the neighbouring nation that there is no place for a country in the world that backs terrorism. While speaking in Surat, on Sunday (November 26), Jaitley said, “Agar unhone (Pakistan) aaj ke kand (26/11 attack) se 2 din pehle us apradhi (Hafiz Saeed) ki rihayi ki hai, to puri duniya ek aawaz me bol rhi hai, ki aisa desh jo aatank ka samarthan karta hai, uske liye puri duniya ke parivaar me koi jagah nahi ha.”(As Pakistan released Saeed two days before the 26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary, the entire world is telling that there is no space for a country that supports terrorism), as per a tweet by ANI. Jaitley also warned the extremist organisation Lashkar by saying, “Pichhle 8 mahine se ye haal hai, ki jo Lashkar ka commander banega wo zyaada din nahi bachega.”

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press conference, “It also appears to be an attempt by the Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists. Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors and its true face is visible for all to see,” as per a PTI report. He further said that Saeed’s release once again confirmed the lack of seriousness on the part of the Pakistan government in bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice, including individuals and entities so designated by the United Nations, added the report.

Kumar said that it was the responsibility of the Pakistan government to fulfil its international obligations and take credible and effective action against terrorists like Saeed. He said, “India, as indeed the entire international community, is outraged that a self-confessed and U.N.-proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue his evil agenda,” adding that the terrorist was also responsible for unleashing numerous other terror attacks against Pakistan’s neighbours.

A Pakistani judicial body, on November 23, ordered the release of Saeed (the banned Jama’at-ud-Da’wah head, who carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the U.S. for his role in terror activities) from house arrest, which was seen as a setback to India’s efforts to nab those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which many Indians and nationals of several other countries were killed.