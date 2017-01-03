Hacking humiliation: From Omar Abdullah to Rahul Gandhi and many others faced online assaults

Celebrities and establishments had to bear the brunt of hacking in recent times. (Reuters image)

These days online intrusion has become a headache. Celebrities and establishments had to bear the brunt of hacking in recent times. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has become the latest one to be hit by online imposters. According to The Indian Express report, a facebook page, with many of his photographs, has received a large number of ‘likes’ prompting the National Conference leader to take to the twitter to say, “please be warned this is NOT my FB page so please don’t follow/like it. My page is verified by Facebook. #imposter.” He also tweeted, “Who ever it is who is operating this page has lifted my profile pictures from my personal FB page & is passing this 1 off as mine #imposter.”

Suspected Pakistan-affiliated operatives on January 1 hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a profanity-laden message against the Prime Minister and anti-India content. Officials said the hacking attempt was noticed early today and the URL www.nsg.gov.in was blocked soon after by the counter-terror force from its headquarters here. The hackers, identifying themselves as ‘Alone Injector’, posted the offensive content on the site’s home page.

https://t.co/XMk8RFQe4X please be warned this is NOT my FB page so please don’t follow/like it. My page is verified by Facebook. #imposter — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 2, 2017

Official sources said the hacking attempt could have been carried out by Pakistan-affiliated hackers, though they were still trying to ascertain exact details in this regard. The website belonging to the ‘black cat’ commandos is maintained from the NSG headquarters here and gives out basic information about the force, its origin and operations. The matter has been brought to the notice of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and “remedial action” is in process.

Earlier, the official Twitter accounts of Indian National Congress and party Vice president Rahul Gandhi were hacked and some messages laden with expletives and profanities posted on it, the party said. Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was hacked last night too and some obscene remarks were put out online for around an hour. Confirming the development, Gandhi’s office said efforts were being made to rectify the problem.

After that Twitter and email accounts of journalists Barkha Dutt and Ravish Kumar were hacked by a group ‘Legion’. The group had also hacked into Vijay Mallya’s account and were also suspected to be behind the hacking of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s twitter and email accounts.

