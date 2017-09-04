Habitual traffic offenders should be beaten with shoes: Goa DGP

The DGP also said that parking on footpaths was a serious problem in the state capital. (ANI)

Repeated violators of traffic rules should be beaten with shoes, Goa’s Director General of Police Muktesh Chander said on Monday, launching a traffic awareness drive. Speaking to reporters here, when Chander was asked how the police should tackle traffic offenders who habitually violate rules, the top cop said: “You have seen this person park below a no-parking zone sign. Did he not see a no-parking sign? What awareness is needed for him?”

“Such people should be beaten with shoes, they should be fined. They should be prosecuted multiple times, only then they will understand.”

Chander also followed up his comment with a Hindi idiom. “If they still do not understand, then their driving licence should be cancelled. ‘Laathon ke bhoot, baaton se nahin maanate’ (those who fear only thrashing cannot be counselled with words),” Chander said.

The DGP also said that parking on footpaths was a serious problem in the state capital. “As you can see, in Panaji, there is a serious problem of parking on footpaths. Shopkeepers have put up their shops on footpath, one can hardly walk safely on these footpaths,” he said.

“There is haphazard parking even on the carriageway, blocking the traffic and also causing a traffic hazard,” Chander said.