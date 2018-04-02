H1B Visa process begins today: The do’s and don’ts you must know under Donald Trump’s tougher visa approval regime

H1B visa is considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly skilled Indian professionals.

The process of filing petitions for H1B has begun today. H1B visa is considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly skilled Indian professionals. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which is the federal agency responsible to process all H1B visas, has started accepting H1B petitions for the fiscal year 2019 from Monday. The online filing can be done by visiting the official website of USCIS – uscis.gov.

This development comes amidst an unprecedented scrutiny by the Trump administration on H1B visas. The USCIS this time will accept zero tolerance for even minor errors. It has strongly indicated that the immigration attorneys this time expect a much high rate of rejection. Expecting a huge rush of application and greater scrutiny of all petitions, which would require much more man hours, the USCIS has also temporarily suspended premium processing.

In a statement yesterday, USCIS said that protecting American workers by combating fraud in our employment-based immigration programs is a priority for USCIS. Therefore, it has enhanced and increased site visits, interviews, and investigations of petitioners who use the H1B visa programme, which will help in protecting American workers.

Here is all you need to know about the H1B changes:

What is H1B Visa

• The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

• The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

• Ahead of the H1B visa filing process, USCIS said this work visa should help US companies recruit highly-skilled foreign nationals when there is a shortage of qualified workers in the country.

• The H1-B visa has an annual numerical limit cap of 65,000 visas each fiscal year as mandated by the Congress.

• The first 20,000 petitions filed on behalf of beneficiaries with a US master’s degree or higher are exempt from the cap.

Changes proposed in H-1B visas in recent years

• As an H-1B non-immigrant, the applicant may be admitted for a period of up to three years.

• The time period may be extended, but generally cannot go beyond a total of six years. However, there are some exceptions to it.

• Over the past year, the administration has made the process of extension more difficult.

• This has compelled Indian IT firms to inform employees that they may have to return earlier than anticipated.

• The new rules imply that one may not even now get the initial full three years, reported Times of India.

• As per the 2017 report, the new proposal had asked for the minimum salary of those on H-1B visas to be doubled to $130,000 a year, therefore making it difficult for tech giants to hire foreign workers.​

H1B Visa petition filing tips

What to do while filing the petition

• Complete all sections of the form accurately.

• The petitioner should include a copy of the beneficiary’s valid passport.

• If the applicant is seeking an extension of stay or change of status, he/she should include evidence to establish that the beneficiary will maintain a valid nonimmigrant status through the employment start date being requested.

What Not to do while filing the petition

• USCIS has warned that there will be zero tolerance for even minor errors.

• The practice of filing duplicate petitions by the companies had become normal in past years. This was done so that applicants could have a greater chance of getting through the lottery. However, USCIS has warned against duplicate applications filing as it would be subject to rejection.

• USCIS has also said that it will reject H1B petitions requesting an earlier employment start date or a start date of “As Soon As Possible” or “ASAP.”

H1-B visa for Indian companies

• The applications by Indian companies are likely to face a greater scrutiny of all these petitions.

• Indian companies would have to pay much more fee per application than those from other countries.

• On an average, the applicants are required to pay USD 6,000 to the federal government per H1B application.

Interview Process

• The successful applicant needs to appear before the American diplomatic missions — embassies and consulates – for a formal visa interview and stamping on their passport.

• For this, they would have to be ready with details of the social media profile, emails and phone numbers in the last five years.