H-1B reform bill might be challenging for Indian IT sector: NASSCOM

Following reports suggesting that US President Donald trump is set to sign a new executive order aimed at overhauling H- 1B and other work visas, National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), today said that the Lofgren Bill contains provisions which might be challenging for the Indian IT sector and might also leave loopholes that will nullify the objective of saving American jobs. In an official statement, NASSCOM stated that it will be engaging with the US administration and legislators both directly and through the Government of India.

In its official statement NASSCOM mentioned, “The focus would be on highlighting the value contribution of India’s IT sector as a “net creator” of jobs in the US where it has helped American businesses by providing high-skilled IT solutions in order to innovate, open new markets, and expand operations – creating thousands of jobs for Americans.”

Highlighting certains specific povisions of the bill that need consideration, NASSCOM said that the bill does nothing to address the shortage of STEM-skilled workers. Citing that the bill is biased against the H-1B dependent companies, NASSCOM further said that the bill does nothing to consider regional variations in salary structure.

“The higher wage level would have ripple effects for many other industries including nursing, engineering, life sciences, and others,” said NASSCOM in its official statement.

Earlier yesterday, a draft of the order was leaked and published by some new websites. As per the draft, Trump would reverse former president Barack Obama’s extension of the duration of the optional practical training work visas, which allowed foreign students to stay in the US a bit longer after completion of their studies. The draft order will not only strangulates H-1B and L1 visas, but also increases inspector raj and ends employment authorisation cards to spouses on such work visas.

(With inputs from agencies)