Gurugram women protest opening of liquor outlets near residential areas

The police has assured the women that the liquor shop would remain closed till no decision is taken on the matter.

Days after Supreme Court’s order to ban liquor outlets within 500 metres of state or national highways, women in Gurugram came out to protest against the opening of liquor shops in residential areas of the city on Sunday, according to an ABP News report. As per the report, the women protested near a senior secondary school on the Khadsa road of the city. Because of the presence of a liquor shop near the school, the women alleged, children are facing difficulty while either going to or returning from the school.

Recently, the Gurugram district administration had started measuring the distance of bars, which were situated near the national and state highways in the city. They had also measured the distance between highways and prominent hotels and bars, which were situated near NH-8.

A senior official was also quoted as saying by the ‘India Today’ on April 12 that apart from these places, the team also measured Hotel Leela Kampinski in Ambience Mall, Hotel Oberoi and Trident in Udyog Vihar, Westin at IFFCO Chowk, Crown Plaza at Signature Tower Chowk. Apart from these, there are 40 other retro bars near Sankar Chowk, which are also under the scanner.

Earlier, this month, the apex court had modified its ban on liquor shops in the close vicinity of highways. It directed that all cities and towns which have less than 20,000 population could have alcohol vendors beyond 220 metres of the highways.

In its earlier order, the apex court had said that liquor shops could not be opened within the 500 m range of a highway. The SC passed this order in the wake of increasing number of road accidents. The bench consisting of Justice DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao felt that allowing liquor shops within 500 metre of highways would not help the purpose of reducing drunken driving in the country.