Gurugram: ML Khattar government takes big public transportation step, to introduce new bus service

(PTI)

Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Friday decided to take another big step towards promoting public transport. Khattar government has decided to introduce a professionally managed city bus service in Gurugram to promote public transportation. The initiative will also help reduce the dependency of the public on private vehicles for travel needs in the district adjoining the the national capital. “In order to provide safe, reliable, clean and affordable city bus service, the state government has formed Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) Company with the specific mandate to plan and implement the city bus service,” a Haryana government spokesman said here on Friday. He added that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority would have 50 percent of GMCBL, Municipal Corporation Gurugram will 40 percent and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd would hold 10 percent of the shares. “The GMCBL would engage the bus operators, who would be responsible for procuring, deploying, operating and maintaining the city buses. About 500 buses had been proposed to be deployed in Gurugram over a period of time,” he said.

Meanwhile, following the state government’s decision to introduce a professionally managed bus service in Gurgaon, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) has recommended to create 10 new bus routes. As per its report, “Bus Route Planning and Rationalisation”, the proposed routes are IFFCO Chowk to Badshahpur; Manesar to railway station; Gurgaon Bus Stand to Dhaula Kuan; Sector 88A to Palam Vihar; Rajeev Chowk to KIIT College of Engineering; Sector 2 to Ghata Village; Sector 2 to Sector 6A; Gurgaon Bus Stand to Ansal University; IFFCO Chowk to Palam Vihar, and Sector 97 to Badshahpur.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Thursday also sought feedback from residents on the report. “The final report has been uploaded on the GMDA website for residents’ perusal. The authority will be open to feedback for the next 15 days,” an official said. Officials said DIMTS had been given the responsibility of planning bus routes on the basis of the origin and destination of commuters, as well as “connectivity of various city nodes”. The body has also been requested to “rationalise the existing paratransit service/routes” and re-organise them if required, as per Indian Express report.

In the report, the DIMTS has listed three steps to improve the system — identifying high-performance bus routes that need no changes, suggesting a modification for medium-level performance routes, and planning new routes to connect “major nodes/areas”. The route suggestions and alterations in the report are based on “extensive surveys” that cover public transport users as well as bus, Metro, and intermediate public transport users. It also compiled “travel characteristics” of users. The vehicles that will be part of the bus service will be procured, deployed, operated and maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited. According to officials, 500 vehicles will be deployed in the city for the purpose, the report added.