Gurudas Kamat withdraws himself from poll campaign; blames Sanjay Nirupam

A former city MLA has alleged that Nirupam appointed block presidents without consultations, while distribution of tickets was also being done without taking party’s MLA candidates into confidence. (PTI)

Fissures in the Mumbai Congress once again surfaced to the fore with AICC General Secretary Gurudas Kamat informing his supporters that he has withdrawn himself from poll campaign and selection of candidates and blamed MRCC chief Sanjay Nirupam’s “negative attitude” for it.

In a message to his supporters today, Kamat said, “All applicants for Mumbai Municipal Corporation tickets are requested to contact their local MLA candidates and district Congress president to get party nomination as I have withdrawn from their entire exercise of selection of candidates and campaign due to negative attitude of Sanjay Nirupam.”

When contacted, Nirupam told PTI that the issue was an internal matter of the party and would discuss it after the civic polls.

“The party is focusing on the second stage of campaign to oust the Sena-BJP from the civic body. We are now focusing on fighting Sena-BJP,” he said.

The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief said that on the directives of party vice president Rahul Gandhi, a procedure was put in place to select candidates, and leaders including Kamat gave their approval for it.

“All leaders have signed the document which was handed over to Rahul Gandhi. Candidates will be selected as per the given procedure,” he said.