Guru Tegh Bahadur stood for human dignity, freedom: President

(Source: PTI)

Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur made supreme sacrifice for the cause of human dignity, liberty and freedom of worship and we should dedicate ourselves to the same principles, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday. In his message on the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, Kovind said: “On the occasion of the observance of the Shaheedi Divas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, let us recall and commemorate his supreme sacrifice for the cause of human dignity, liberty and freedom of worship. “The teachings and the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur convey a message of everlasting significance and represent universal and unalienable values that are the right of every human being.” The President said that on this occasion, his followers should renew the pledge to dedicate themselves to the principles that the Guru stood for and gave his life for.