Guru Purnima 2017: UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Gorakhnath temple, performs guru pujan; watch video

Guru Purnima 2017: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur and performed guru pujan at the Gorakhnath Temple. The UP CM also tweeted a picture of him performing guru pujan. The picture shows him performing puja of his guru Mahant Avaidyanath. At present, Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to Gorakhpur for Guru Purnima. Reportedly, the UP CM will be offering diksha to some of his disciples too, as per a report in Oneindia.com.

Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on the eve of Guru Purnima on Sunday. Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to wish the nation. Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and the Buddhists to honour one’s ‘gurus’ or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of knowledge and even enlightenment. The day falls in between June-July.

After Gorakhpur visit, Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly starting from Tuesday with presentation of the BJP government’s first annual budget for 2017-18, even as opposition parties are gearing up to corner the Chief Minister on a host of issues, especially law and order.

आज गोरखपुर स्थित गोरखनाथ मंदिर में अपने आवास पर गुरु पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर गुरु पूजन कर आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया| pic.twitter.com/WNSbACuq9M — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 9, 2017

According to the schedule approved by Speaker Hridaynath Dixit, the UP Assembly session, which will conclude on July 28, will have 14 sittings.