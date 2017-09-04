Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in jail, Dera Sacha Sauda has this to say to authorities

Followers of Dera Sacha Sauda leave Sirsa on Monday. (PTI)

The Dera Sacha Sauda today invited the district administration to carry out a search of its headquarters in Sirsa “at any time”. The sect, however, claimed to have no contact with Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s confidant Honeypreet Insan, against whom a lookout notice has been issued. “We have requested the district administration to search our premises in (Sirsa) at any time. We will cooperate with them in this exercise,” Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan said in Sirsa. “We have no objection if the administration carries out search of Dera premises, we are ready for it,” she added.

Yesterday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Punjab and Haryana High Court was monitoring the Dera issue and the administration would enter the sect headquarters only after the court appoints a judicial magistrate for the purpose. Asked to respond on the lookout notice against Honeypreet, the Dera chairperson claimed the sect had no contact with Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter after August 25, the day when Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases.

She said Honeypreet and Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan, against whom too a lookout notice had been issued, should cooperate in the investigations. Vipassana said there was no move to announce a successor for Ram Rahim. She added that licensed weapons have been deposited by Dera followers at Sirsa with the police authorities.

Meanwhile, the jailed Ram Rahim had reportedly sent names of ten persons whom he wanted to meet in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is lodged. They were Ram Rahim’s mother Naseeb Kaur, son Jasmeet Singh Insan, daughter-in-law Husanmeet Kaur Insan, daughters Charanpreet Kaur Insan and Amarpreet Kaur Insan, sons-in-law Shan-e-Meet and Ruhe-e-Meet, adopted daughter Honeypreet and the Dera chairperson Vipassana.