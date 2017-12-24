Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan: Protesters send loud and clear warning to Vasundhara Raje led BJP government

Caste-based reservations demand is back on the agenda in the present political scenario in Rajasthan.

Members of Gurjar community in Rajasthan have slammed Vasundhara Raje government after it decided to provide 1 per cent reservation to them along with four other castes. According to the Indian Express, the Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to provide reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Banjara/Baldiya/Labana, Gadiya Lohar/Gadoliya, Gujar/Gurjar, Raika/Rebari/Debasi and Gadariya/ Gadri/Gayari communities under the more backward class category.

Himmat Singh Gurjar, a member of Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti voiced his discontent and said, “We are not satisfied with the government decision to provide us 1 per cent reservation. We stand by our demand of separate 5 per cent reservation for Gurjar community in the category of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).” Gurjar added, “Time and again, subsequent governments have failed to give us the 5 per cent reservation. We were given 5 per cent reservation under the special backward classes category in 2009 during the tenure of Congress, it was stayed by the court.” He added that if the Gurjar community do not get reservation then the community will go against the BJP in the upcoming bypolls and state elections next year. the Gurjar quota agitation leader added, “If our demands are not met, we will go against the BJP and the anger of Gurjar youth against the government will have an immense impact on the elections.”

In October this year, the state government had passed The Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Bill, 2017 which offered 5 per cent reservation for the aforementioned castes.

However, the Rajasthan High Court stayed the Bill in November, which propelled the government to offer 1 percent reservation, raising the total reservation cap in the state to 50 per cent.

The BJP after coming to power in 2015 had once again attempted to provide 5 per cent reservation to the Gurjar community but the move was thwarted after the High Court stayed it in 2016.