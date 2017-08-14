Gurgaon traffic decongestion plan: Here is all you need to know

Gurgaon traffic decongestion plan. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon traffic decongestion plan: Months after rains-led to heavy waterlogging and gridlock in Gurgaon, the Government of Haryana along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2016 undertook a three-tier traffic improvement plan to decongest the city. Putting the plan to effect, the IFFCO Chowk area has become one mess of concrete, dust and barricades. The improvement work in the city has thrown traffic out of gear and left pedestrians with a confusing path to manoeuvre to reach the intersection, according to Indian Express. The improvement work which is the root cause of the whole chaos is the part of a larger project that is to improve three major junctions in the city — the other two being Rajiv Chowk and the Signature Tower intersections, which lie beyond IFFCO Chowk on National Highway 8. The elaborate plan that is expected to cost Rs 1,004.67 crore has been made to turn the three junctions safer and make them more accessible to motorised and non-motorised transport. Out of the total cost of the plan, the financial burden will be shared between the state government and NHAI, where the former will bear 25 per cent of the cost and the later will pay the rest.

Out of the three intersections, the transformation at IFFCO Chowk will be the most noteworthy once the work is finished. The area will have flyovers, underpasses, pedestrian subways, and foot over bridges that is set to provide ease to the people. The changes according to Indian Express will begin from the main highway itself, where two loops will be constructed on both sides of the junction to facilitate elevated U-turns for vehicles.

“While one four-lane unidirectional flyover will be built to allow traffic coming from HUDA City Centre and Mehrauli to take a U-turn and travel towards Delhi and Sukhrali, another four-lane unidirectional flyover will be constructed to allow people coming from Sector 17 and Sukhrali to take a U-turn and travel towards Mehrauli and Jaipur.

In addition, a third, four-lane unidirectional flyover will be constructed in the service lane for commuters going from Delhi towards Jaipur, to allow them a signal-free pass across the busy Mehrauli-Gurgaon road.

The single underpass at the junction will be dug up across MG Road, to provide a path for vehicles coming from the HUDA City Centre side and looking to take a right turn towards Mehrauli,” according to Indian Express.