Gurgaon toll plaza woman employee abused, thrashed by man; watch video

On Thursday morning, a woman toll booth employee was harassed at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon. The incident took place around 11:15 am today. The accused asked the toll booth operator to let him pass without paying the toll charges. She asked for the identification documents which agitated the man, and then he started hitting the woman toll operator. The operator was posted at booth number 23 when the accused asked for a free passage.

Upon refusal from the toll operator, the man started hurling abuses and even slapped the woman. The man said that three cars ahead of him got free passage and asked for the same. But the security guard managed to pull the stoppage barrier before his car.

TV reports said FIR has been registered and the accused has been identified. While speaking to the reporters, the woman toll operator said, “He said he is a local & asked me to let him pass for free. I asked him to show documents but he started slapping & abusing me. He threatened to kill me.”

This isn’t the first incident at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. A woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men at Kherki Daula toll plaza on November 18 after she asked them to pay the toll before crossing the booth.

The men allegedly asked the woman toll collector to open the barrier and let them go as they were members of the ruling BJP. When the woman refused, they stepped out of their SUV and molested her, Kripal Singh, PRO of the Kherki Daula toll Plaza told PTI. Kripal Singh said the men also vandalised toll cabins.

In another instance, a man in a Scorpio allegedly opened fire at employees on the night of October 3. According to Skylark, the operator managing the plaza, the incident took place around 2 am on Sunday when tax collectors waved down a black Scorpio passing through lane number 28.

Meanwhile, in August this year, the Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the toll plaza on National Highway-8 at Kherki Daula will be shifted eight km towards Jaipur. Gadkari announced to give Rs 34,000 crore for construction of roads in Haryana and National Capital Region.