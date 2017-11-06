Gurgaon metro: Breather for Millenium city residents, two new metro routes proposed; here is all you need to know

The two proposed options for the new Metro line will connect Old Gurgaon to other parts of the city. (IE)

Gurgaon, the corporate hub of Delhi NCR region, has many multinational companies (MNCs), high rise buildings and residential towers to its credit. Home to over a population of 15 lakh, Gurgaon has a weak transport system with perpetual traffic, forcing people to rely on rickshaws, cabs and private vehicles. Even the Delhi Metro’s yellow line extends to only a few parts of Gurgaon, with five stations — Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk, and Huda City Centre (HCC) — falling within the city. The Rapid Metro mainly helps those who live and work in the between Cyber City and Golf Course Road.

As per The Indian Express, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) feasibility report to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has recommended two options for a Metro line that will connect Old Gurgaon to other parts of the city that would provide a respite from the commuting woes. Let us see that how will the proposed plan help the Gurgaon dwellers.

1. The shorter route of the two runs across the city via Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and New Colony Mor — to culminate at the Gurgaon railway station in Old Gurgaon.

2. The other route passes through Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and the Sector 4 and 5 junction, to culminate at Dwarka Sector 21; where it further connects to the DMRC’s Blue Line as well as the Airport Express Line.

3. The shorter route, which is 12 km, will consist of 10 stations — HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 32 (Subhash Chowk), Rajiv Chowk, Roshanpura, HUDA Road, Sector 4 & 5, and Gurgaon railway station.

4. The longer route, meanwhile, which is approximately 27 km long, will consist of 23 stations — HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Sector 46, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Berhampur, Hero Honda Crossing, Udyog Vihar 6, Sector 37 (Pataudi Road), Sector 10 (Basai Road), Sector 9 (Dhankot railway station), Sector 7, HUDA Road, Sector 4 and 5, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar, Palam Vihar Sector 1, Palam Vihar Sector 23, Sector 111, Bijwasan Border, Bijwasan railway station, Barthal and Dwarka Sector 21.

5. While the overall capital cost of the shorter route is estimated at Rs 2,296 crore, the longer route’s capital cost is expected at Rs 4,591 crore.

7. The longer route from HCC to Dwarka Sector 21 will come under the jurisdiction/territory of Haryana and Delhi, with issues like land acquisition needed to be resolved by the by Haryana government and Delhi government.

7. Vacant land near Dhankot railway station has been suggested as a site for construction of a maintenance depot.

8. A changeover station has been recommended at a distance of around 1 km from HUDA City Centre, along with the integration of the Dwarka Sector 21 station with an elevated station.

9. For the longer route, the DMRC report suggests the creation of a changeover station at the Bijwasan border station.

10. The DMRC report recommended the Light Capacity Metro option for its stable and reliable technology.

(with inputs from The Indian Express)