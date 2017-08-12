  3. Gurdeep Singh Sappal resigns as Rajya Sabha TV CEO

Gurdeep Singh Sappal has resigned as Rajya Sabha TV CEO and Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been given the additional charge of the post.

Gurdeep Singh Sappal has resigned as Rajya Sabha TV CEO and Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been given the additional charge of the post. “Today, as I stand relieved from the posts of CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha Television, I thank Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, for accepting my request of relieving me from the responsibility,” Sappal said in a Facebook post. Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash tweeted, “Change is in the air in Rajya Sabha TV. Very best to @shashidigital in added responsibility!” Rajya Sabha TV is owned and operated by the upper house of Parliament.

