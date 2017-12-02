Gunfight between Assam Rifles troopers and militants near Mynamar border

The troopers of 31 AR were ambushed at Kongkan village near Myanmar border by suspected Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF) militants around 3.30am, a senior police officer said. (Representative image: PTI

A gun battle broke out between Assam Rifles (AR) troopers and militants at Kongkan village in Kamjong district in the wee hours today. The troopers of 31 AR were ambushed at Kongkan village near Myanmar border by suspected Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF) militants around 3.30am, a senior police officer said. “The jawans retaliated and a gun battle ensued between the two sides. The militants, however, escaped taking advantage of the darkness and rugged terrains. No casualty was reported during the gunfight which lasted for a few minutes,” he said. Additional forces comprising army officials, AR troopers and state police officers have been rushed to the site to nab the militants, the officer added.

More details are awaited.