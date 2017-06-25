Gulmarg cable car crash: Four Delhi tourists among 5 dead in Kashmir; some feared trapped

“Five persons including a couple and two children and a local were killed in the accident,” a police officer was quoted as saying by IANS.

Gulmarg cable car crash: In an unfortunate incident, five people, including four tourists from Delhi and a local, were killed on Sunday when a gondola car cabin crashed hundreds of meters down to the ground in Gulmarg. The car crashed after its cable snapped in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. “Five persons including a couple and two children and a local were killed in the accident,” a police officer was quoted as saying by IANS. “Rescue efforts are on to save people trapped in other cars of the gondola cable car project,” he added.

The two-stage Gulmarg cable car, a popular to-do thing for tourists, lifts ferries people to a height of 13,780 feet above the sea level. It is the world’s second highest operating cable car project with a cabin capacity of ferrying 600 people in one hour.

The four tourists have been identified as Jayant Andraskar, his wife Manshea Andraskar and their two daughters – Anagha and Janhvi, he said. A as per PTI, Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Chonti Patri Babareshi was also killed, the official said.

