Gujjar body calls for economic survey of nomadic, semi-nomadic tribes in Jammu and Kashmir

A Gujjar body in Jammu and Kashmir today called for a comprehensive survey on the socio-economic status of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, and categorising them as ‘below poverty line’ (BPL) wherever they qualify for the merits under the scheme. “A large number of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes have remained outside the purview of social security schemes launched by the government of India and the state due to lack of awareness,” noted Gujjar scholar and Secretary of Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation Javaid Rahi said. An exclusive socio-economic survey of the nomadic and semi-nomadic communities was required to enroll nomadic and semi-nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwals in social security schemes, and grant them BPL and other mobile cards, Rahi said. A survey was also required to address health issues faced by these tribes, he said, adding that efforts were needed to tackle the growing problem of Tuberculosis among nomadic tribes. Claiming that the rate of school dropouts among Gujjars and Bakerwals were high, Sahi said these children must be brought back into the fold of the education system.

Meanwhile, prominent Gujjar leader Shamsher Hakla, said he had appealed to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu to allocate sufficient funds for the welfare and upliftment of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community in the upcoming budget. “Gujjar-Bakerwal community is socially, educationally, economically and politically backward,” Hakla said.