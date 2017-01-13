Gujarat teen Harshwardhan Zala designs landmine detecting drones, bags MoU worth Rs 5 cr

A 14-year old teen prodigy named Harshwardhan Zala signed a Rs 5 cr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to facilitate production of drones designed by him. (Source: ANI)

A 14-year old teen prodigy named Harshwardhan Zala signed a Rs 5 cr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to facilitate production of drones designed by him, reported ANI today. Harshwardhan on Thursday signed a deal with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat for manufacturing drones that would be able to detect and defuse land mines on a battle field.

As per media reports, Harshwardhan has described that the drones will be equipped with sensors and thermal meters along with a 21-megapixel camera for snapping high resolution pictures. These drones can also send out ‘waves’ up to eight square meters while it is two feet above ground level. The emitted waves will be able to find land mines and send their location to the concerned authorities. As per Harshwardhan, the drone also carries a bomb weighing 50 gram that can be used to destroy the landmine.

As per ANI, The boy has also registered for patenting his design and named his company ‘Aerobotics’. Harshwardhan started making drones on his own and have set up an interface with a base station, but later realised that it required rectification. Later he fixed a payload that detects landmines around its vicinity.

The youngster received fulsome praise during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit where the deal was signed for the designs he has been working on since 2016. His parents funded the total cost involved in building first two prototypes, which was around Rs 2 lakh and the third one costing Rs 3 lakh was paid for by the state.