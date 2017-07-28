Gujarat RS election LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani file nominations; 6 jolts for Congress

The nomination was filed after the Parliamentary board of BJP on Wednesday had announced that the party chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Friday morning filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat along with the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani. The nomination was filed after the Parliamentary board of BJP on Wednesday had announced that the party chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. Amit Shah who is currently an MLA from Gujarat’s Naranpura constituency will be contesting for the Parliament for the first time. Meanwhile, Congress is heading towards a crisis situation as six of its members have quit the party to join the BJP, which is likely to hit the Congress intent to get its senior leader Ahmed Patel elected to the Upper House. The election is slated to be held on August 8.

Here are Gujarat RS election LIVE updates:

05:10 PM: Earlier in the day, a few Congress members trooped into the Rajya Sabha raising slogans and charging the BJP with “stealing” MLAs to help its candidates win the Rajya Sabha polls, forcing brief adjournments one after the other.

5:00 PM: After the Congress members created an uproar in the house, it was adjourned four times in quick succession. The Congress members had alleged that the Gujarat police had abducted its MLAs in the state with a view to influence the upcoming elections to the Upper House.