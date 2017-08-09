Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections: Four MLAs whose votes proved to be the game changer

Though BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani managed a comfortable win, Congress leader Ahmed Patel managed to outwit the Amit Shah-led BJP in the election.

After what can be called as one of the most nail biting Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, the names of few MLAs, who had a major role in influencing it, have come to the fore. Though BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani managed a comfortable win, Congress leader Ahmed Patel managed to outwit the Amit Shah-led BJP in the election. But the votes of four leaders proved to be most crucial. They are:

Chhotu Vasava, the only JD-U MLA in Gujarat is also a six-time MLA from Jhagadiya. He voted for Congress’ Ahmed Patel and and called the vote, a ”vote for the safety of the country”. Vasava was also the only MLA, who did not vote in the Presidential election as a sign of protest against the alleged indifference shown towards tribals and their rights by BJP. Vasava is now said to be in the Sharad Yadav camp of JD-U. According to Indian Express, after voting for Congress, Vasava said the present government needs to change.

Before casting his vote Jayant Patel, NCP MLA from Umreth said his party is in the UPA. The twist in the tale came when after the voting was over, Patel was seen leaving the state accompanied by NCP leader Praful Patel on a tour. The NCP MLA did not comment anything on this.

Nalin Kotadiya kept his vote confidential, which led to a lot of speculations that he had voted for the ruling team. Kotadiya, who has been an ardent supporter of the Patidar quota demand, denied to disclose his vote after the election, but pointed that it is in the interest of Patidar community. The initial speculation was that he had voted for Ahmed Patel but his presence in the BJP dinner fanned rumours of him going with the BJP. However, the BJP MLA from Dhari put all speculations to rest after he indicated on Facebook that he had voted against the ruling party.

When Kandhal Jadeja‘s comrades declared that both their MLAs voted for Ahmed Patel, he said that he had voted for the BJP. Talking to Indian Express NCP MLa said that “I have voted for BJP. I will elaborate on it later.”