Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections: Congress approaches EC against two MLAs who voted for BJP

Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint against its two MLAs, who voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, for showing their vote to Amit Shah, ANI reported. Speaking to media, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil claimed that two MLAs showed their votes to BJP. “If a voter shows his vote to anyone other than party’s authorised agent, then the vote gets rejected,” Gohil said. “Two Congress MLAs who voted for BJP showed their votes to Amit Shahji, it has been video-graphed,” he claimed. Gohil added that he will ask for the official copy of the video, adding, if the video is tampered with, it will be a serious a criminal act. The counting of votes today was delayed due to the row over the two votes.

