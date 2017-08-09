Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections: Big after effects come to fore; Congress expels its eight MLAs

Within hours of the declaration of Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections results, Congress expelled eight rebel MLAs. (PTI)

Within hours of the declaration of Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections results, Congress expelled eight rebel MLAs on Wednesday. Following the mayhem of Rajya Sabha election and the celebration of Congress after Ahmed Patel’s win on Tuesday, the Grand Old Party sacked eight of its MLAs including former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, for six years for anti-party activities, The Indian Express reported. As per the report, Gujarat Congress in-charge Ashok Gehlot said,”Eight Gujarat Congress MLAs have already been expelled from the party. Six more have been expelled from the party for violation of the whip in the Rajya Sabha polls.” In close fought contest, Patel beat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate after Election Commission invalidated the votes of two dissident MLAs of Congress for violating electoral rules. Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats was held on Tuesday.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel was pitted against the saffron party’s Balwantsinh Rajput. In a high drama match, Patel defeated Rajput by securing 44 RS votes as compared to the 38 votes of the latter. The other two seats were comfortably secured by BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani with both sharing 46 seats each. The Rajya Sabha elections had become a high-stakes battle for Congress and BJP with both the national parties countering each others complaint that was filed to the EC. Both BJP and Congress had sent delegations comprising of the big guns to the EC.

The counting that was scheduled to start at 5 pm got delayed due to the counter complaints by the delegations of both sides. The result was finally announced around 2 am. Congress workers were seen celebrating Patel’s win whereas Patel himself took to Twitter and said,”Satyamev Jayate.”