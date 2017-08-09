  3. Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017 results: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani

Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017 results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani on being elected to the upper House.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2017 7:13 AM
Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017 results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani on being elected to the upper House. (PTI image)

Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017 results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani on being elected to the upper House. “Congratulations to BJP President Amit Shah, ministerial colleague Smriti Irani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat,” PM Modi posted on Twitter. After several twists and turns throughout yesterday and late night dramatic developments, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had beaten BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput. The elections were marred by controversy after the Election Commission rejected the votes of two dissident MLAs of Congress for violating electoral rules.

