Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: It is in BJP’s character to insult democracy and people’s mandate, says Congress

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: It has become a character for BJP to insult people and mandates, Congress said today while lashing out at the ruling dispensation at the Centre on the eve of Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat, ANI reported. Sharpening its attack on the saffron party, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP won’t be able to turn the minority mandate into a majority one. Exuding confidence that all Opposition parties, including NCP, will join hands with Congress, Surjewala claimed that Congress will win both Gujarat Assembly elections and Rajya Sabha polls .”BJP kabhi alpmat ko bahumat mein nahi badal payegi, jantantra ka apmaan, bahumat ka anaadar BJP ka charitra ban gaya hai (BJP will never be able to convert minority into majority. Insulting democrary, disregarding majority has become BJP’s charachers),” Surjewala said, adding “Rajya Sabha aur Gujarat Vidhaan sabha mein Congress party vijay hogi, sab rajnetik dal samet NCP,Congress ke saath aayenge, Ahmed Patel jeetenge (Congress will win in Rajya Sabha and Gujarat Assembly elections. All political parties including NCP will support Congress, Ahmed Patel will win,”

Polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state will be held tomorrow. BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and former Congress party chief whip Balwantsinh Rajput are contesting on BJP tickets, while Congress has fielded Ahmed Patel for a seat.

Fourty four Congress MLAs, who were lodged at Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru by the party high command for over a week, returned to the state on Monday morning, according to reports. It has been learnt that after their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, the legislators were taken to Neejanand Resort in Anand district. The MLAs were taken to Bengaluru after six of Congress’ MLAs had quit the party on July 27 and July 28, according to PTI. Subsequently, the legislators were taken to Karnataka, where Congress is a ruling party, to prevent alleged “poaching” attempts by the BJP, the report said.