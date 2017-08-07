Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Ex Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela calls NOTA a nonsense, says not in contact with BJP

Shankersinh Vaghela, who recently quit Congress, cleared that he will not go for NOTA option in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. (ANI)

A day ahead of the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela called NOTA (None Of The Above) a nonsense option. The Congress veteran, who recently quit the party, cleared that he will not go for NOTA option in the polls on Tuesday, reports news agency ANI. According to Election Commission officials, the MLAs have to give their preferential votes indicating first choice, second, third, fourth (as per the number of candidates) or they can choose NOTA.

On July 21, Vaghela had announced to quit the Congress at a public gathering of his supporters, claiming that he was forced to take this “tough decision” as some Congress leaders were conspiring against him ahead of the Assembly polls, expected to be held in Gujarat in December. However, after quitting the party, the leader in a PTI report dismissed the talk that he is in contact with the BJP and also cleared to be no longer in touch with the Congress.

Since months, Gujarat RS election has created a lot of buzz in the political arena. The ruling BJP has fielded party chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput, for the three RS seats. According to Election Commission officials, a candidate would require one-fourth of the total number of votes plus one to get elected. This would mean a contestant has to garner 45 votes. Following this, the BJP with 121 MLAs can secure easy victories for Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, as per a PTI report. After this, the saffron party will be left with 31 surplus votes for Balwantsinh Rajput, who will require the backing of rebel MLAs of the Congress and smaller parties to win, said the report.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ahmed Patel also showed confidence on his victory in the polls. In a PTI report, the Congress leader quoted saying to have the support of “enough” number of MLAs, including those belonging to the NCP and JD(U), to win the polls.