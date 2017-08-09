Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017: Ahmed Patel’s win indicates victory of justice, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

We will overcome all obstacles and challenges in the larger interest of development of Puducherry` he said. (PTI)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said the victory of Congress veteran Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha poll in Gujarat has vindicated “the victory of justice and truth.” Honouring freedom fighters of the Union Territory on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of ‘Quit India movement’ at the Congress party office here, the Chief Minister said, “The Bharatiya Janata party had moved heaven and earth abusing authority and resorting to money power to scuttle the victory of the Congress candidate in Rajya Sabha poll in Gujarat.”All these efforts of the BJP had met with failure and the Congress nominee had emerged victorious to retain the Rajya Sabha seat. This win showed that justice and truth would always meet with success,” he asserted.

Hitting out at the NDA rule at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said, “Implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has seriously hit the revenue resources of the states..Puducherry is bearing the brunt of the GST as the new tax regime is affecting the common man. The territorial government has found that GST is of no use for the Union Territory. “Whatever schemes the previous UPA government had evolved and implemented are being implemented under different nomenclatures now,” he said.

“Personal liberty of the people is also at stake in the NDA rule,” he added.In a veiled reference to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Narayanasamy said, “Presently the elected government in Union Territory is not able to implement most of the welfare schemes as there are serious blockades and obstacles hitting implementation of the schemes.We will overcome all obstacles and challenges in the larger interest of development of Puducherry` he said.