Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Ahmed Patel confirms NCP support, meets returning MLAs from Bengaluru

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel announced on Monday that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will support him in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls tomorrow. He told ANI, “I just got the message that they have announced support and will issue a whip as well.” About 44 Gujarat MLAs returned from Bengaluru today after being holed up in a resort there. Patel, who is the political secretary of party leader Sonia Gandhi, after meeting them said, “I have full confidence in my MLAs. I don’t know why I am being targeted like this.” “We had 16 extra votes, still they have put candidate, it means they want to do horse-trading, you know who they are,” he said. About six Congress MLAs from Gujarat had defected to BJP. They were Mansingh Chouhan, Chhanabhai Chaudhary, Ramsinh Parmar, Balwantsinh Rajput, Tejashree Patel and Prahlad Patel. All of them joined BJP on July 28 and 29, according to PTI.

To stop further alleged poaching of their MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress shifted about 44 of its MLAs to Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru. A disgruntled Patel told the agency, “Sirf Cong mukt Bharat message nhi h,wo SC ST reservation khatam karna chahte hain, wo minority mukt house (LS &RS) bhi chaahte hain. (They (BJP) not only want a Congress-free India but also want to eliminate SC/ST reservation. They want minority-free Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Houses.”

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had earlier told ANI, “Let the BJP use all kind of cheap tactics, let them do how much ever political conspiracies they want to, they will never be successful. They can never get majority from the people. Therefore in both Rajya Sabha and in Gujarat’s Vidhan Sabha, Congress will win and that is why the BJP is panicking. All political parties along with NCP will support Congress and Ahmed Patel will win.”