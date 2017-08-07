Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: 44 Congress MLAs return from Bengaluru resort, to meet Ahmed Patel today

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: 44 Congress MLAs, who were lodged at Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru by the party high command for over a week, returned to the state on Monday morning. (ANI image)

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: 44 Congress MLAs, who were lodged at Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru by the party high command for over a week, returned to the state on Monday morning, according to reports. It has been learnt that after their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, the legislators were taken to Neejanand Resort in Anand district. Political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel will meet the MLAs this evening, ANI reported. Patel is contesting for a Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat, where polling will be held for three Upper House seats on Tuesday. The BJP has fielded party chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress turncoat Balwantsinh Rajput.

The MLAs were taken to Bengaluru after six of Congress’ MLAs had quit the party on July 27 and July 28, according to PTI. Subsequently, the legislators were taken to Karnataka, where Congress is a ruling party, to prevent alleged “poaching” attempts by the BJP, the report said.

While Patel exuded confidence about victory emphasizing that MLAs of the party stand united, another leader Shaktisinh Gohil said all MLAs are united and BJP can’t threaten any MLA, according to ANI. “All our MLAs have decided not to go to their home even on this day of ‘Rakshabandhan’ and be loyal soldiers of the Congress party. They will stay together and they will go to vote for Rajya Sabha polls tomorrow (to Gandhinagar) from Anand,” Congress party chief whip and senior leader Sailesh Parmar was quoted as saying by PTI. “Ahmed Patel and state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki will come to Anand to meet them,” Parmer said.

According to the report, the party has not taken police security at the resort. Notably, a high-octane battle is on between the two parties to win Rajya Sabha elections.