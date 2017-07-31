Gujarat Rajya Sabha election: Two days before Congress MLAs landed, Rs 982 cr penalty bill slapped on Karnataka resort

Gujarat Rajya Sabha election: Eagleton resort near Bengaluru, where 42 Congress MLAs from Gujarat have been staying, was asked to pay Rs 982-crore penalty bill by Karnataka government. (IE image)

Gujarat Rajya Sabha election: Eagleton resort near Bengaluru, where 42 Congress MLAs from Gujarat have been staying, was asked to pay Rs 982-crore penalty bill by Karnataka government. The decision was taken during the July 27 cabinet meeting, days ahead of Congress’ move to shift these MLAs to reportedlty preventing them from switching loyalties to BJP;, according to Indian Express report. State Law Minister T B Jayachandra said that cabinet has decided to ask the resort to pay Rs 982 crore as penalty to regularise 77 acres of land encroached by it or surrender it to the government.

It has been learned that in 2012 then BJP government had decided to hand over the 77 acres to the resort for a regularisation fee of Rs 82.69 crore.

Andhra Pradesh businessmen Meda Ashok Kumar had started the Eagleton Golf Resort in 2000. Following his death, the resort is being run by his two sons Meda Kiran Kumar and Meda Chethan. The resort was considered as one of the earliest world-class golf resorts in the country.

Meanwhile, the decision to send MLAs to Karnataka was taken after Congress in the state is rattled by the resignations of six MLAs last week, ahead of the Rajya Sabha election in which the party has fielded Sonia Gandhi confidante Ahmed Patel as a candidate. The erosion from its legislature party has cast a shadow on the fate of Patel as the party has to zealously guard against further desertion to ensure his victory in the poll due to be held on August 8.

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the strength of the Congress has gone down to 51 from 57, following the resignations of six MLAs, according to reports.