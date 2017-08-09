Gujarat Rajya Sabha election: Before Ahmed Patel’s victory, flashback of Haryana haunted Congress; here’s why

Chidambaram said the Congress MLAs had flouted the norms of voting and showed their ballot papers to unauthorised people.(PTI)

Hours before Ahmed Patel managed to outwit Amit Shah-led BJP to win in Rajya Sabha elections, the party members were haunted by a similar incident that happened in Haryana this year. After the RS Election, P Chidambaram knocked the doors of the Election Commission along with his comrades and implored it to reject the votes of two Congress MLAs in Gujarat. Chidambaram said the Congress MLAs had flouted the norms of voting and showed their ballot papers to unauthorised people. Indian Express reports, something very similar to this had taken place in Haryana last year, which the former finance minister cited while asking for the rejection of their votes. Congress’ Randeep Surjewala’s vote was nullified in the Rajya Sabha votes in Haryana last year. Apart from Surjewala, 12 other votes were rejected since the candidates had cast their votes using an unauthorised pen. The difference between then and now is that, Congress MLA Surjewala had cast vote in favour of the official Congress candidate.

What happened this time was rebel Congress MLAs Bholabhai Gohil and Raghavjibhai Patel had apparently voted for BJP’s Balwantsinh Rajput and Kiran Choudhary had seen the ballot paper, which he was not authorised to. MLA Surjewala was the first one to approach the EC even before Chidambaram handed the election body a video of the poll proceedings and demanded Gohil and Patel’s votes to be cancelled. Surjewala accused both Congress MLAs had shown their votes to BJP president Amit Shah rather than showing it to the party’s election agent.

You may also like to watch:

Congress MLAs couldn’t help but relive the moments from the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana last year where the Congress candidate blamed his defeat as a result of ‘internal sabotage’. RK Anand had alleged that the BJP along with Bhupinder Singh Hooda conspired to defeat him and blamed the then new entrant in Congress Kuldeep Bishnoi. The votes of 12 MLA were rejected leading to a clear BJP win.