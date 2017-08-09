Gujarat Rajya Sabha election 2017 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani

Amit Shah won his first Parliament election while Smriti Irani was re-elected too. (Source: PTI)

The Gujarat Rajya Sabha election turned out to be a tricky affair as the Election Commission of India (ECI) invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to revoke the decision of its Returning Officer (RO) in the state and declare invalid the votes cast by two Congress MLAs. “Such segregation can be done at the time of counting with reference to the serial numbers of the ballot papers issued to the electors concerned as per the record maintained on the counter foils of ballots papers under Rule 38A,” the Commission said. Out of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, party chief Amit Shah made his debut to the Parliament while Smriti Irani was re-elected too. Congress leader Ahmed Patel too was elected in one of the most dramatic elections in recent times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Union minister Smriti Irani and BJP chief Amit Shah on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Here are Gujarat Rajya Sabha election 2017 LIVE Updates:

11:45 AM: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking to ANI welcomed Ahmed Patel’s win just like Amit Shah and Smriti Irani. “Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar, Ahmed bhai ka abhinandan karte hain jaise Amit Shah ji aur Smriti ji ka karte hain,” Raut said.

11: 40 AM: Yesterday, the Congress had filed two applications for rejection of votes tendered by two MLAs, Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel, for violating the polling procedures.

11:20 AM: “Congratulations to BJP President @AmitShah & ministerial colleague @smritiirani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat,” Modi wrote in a tweet.

11:10 AM: After the intense political developments, the Election Commission (EC) declared results for the three seats of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. Total 176 MLAs voted in the crucial elections, but two votes were declared invalid.