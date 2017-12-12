Gujarat Polls: Rahul Gandhi posts 14th question, targets PM Modi over unfulfilled promises to Dalits

Congress’ newly appointed President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Gujarat Polls: Continuing to bombard PM Narendra Modi with a new question every day, Congress’ newly appointed President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter today and posted his 14th question in the series. Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared a post saying that there is no ground, no employment, no health, no education and that the Dalits of Gujarat have just got more insecure. He further wrote that PM Modi is silent over the painful incident that took place in Una. He added that there are many laws that have been made for the Dalits, but who will give give effect to them? Implementation is not up to the mark, he indicated. On Monday, the Congress President resorted to name calling in a speech and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him ‘mounsaheb’.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब 14वां सवाल: न जमीन, न रोजगार, न स्वास्थ्य, न शिक्षा

गुजरात के दलितों को मिली है बस असुरक्षा ऊना की दर्दनाक घटना पर मोदीजी हैं मौन

इस घटना की जवाबदेही लेगा फिर कौन? कानून तो बहुत बने दलितों के नाम

कौन देगा मगर इन्हे सही अंजाम? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 12, 2017

Launching a scathing jibe over ‘acche din’, Gandhi wondered why the former Gujarat Chief Minister was silent on issues like the alleged Rs 113 crore Ahmedabad Metro rail scam, and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation. This is Rahul Gandhi’s 13th question of the series. Keeping the Gujarat polls in mind, which presently experts and pundits are variously saying is running neck-to-neck, or that BJP is winning, Gandhi has been shooting off a series of questions at the Prime Minister and demanding that he give accountable answers to each one of them. The former has also asked the latter to come clean and stop his charade of the BJP and Centre claiming that development has only taken place in Gujarat and in other parts of the country under its direction. Raking up the BJP’s 22-year rule in Gujarat, Gandhi said people were demanding answers. “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule), he tweeted.

Earlier, Gandhi had to delete one such tweet after he made the mathematical error in putting out the figures highlighting the price of essential commodities. While shooting off a seventh question at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as campaigning for elections in Gujarat reached fever pitch, Gandhi aggressively highlighted the difference in rates of commodities as they existed in 2014 when general elections were last held, and rates as they exist or prevail now in 2017, in a bid to directly blaming the prime minister for the price rise of essential items like cooking gas, vegetables and fuel.