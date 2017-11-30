Gujarat polls: From PM Modi’s Indira Gandhi jibe at Congress to Rahul Gandhi Somnath temple row; 10-point guide

Gujarat elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were engaged in a verbal faceoff as Gujarat Assembly Elections are drawing closer.

Gujarat elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were engaged in a verbal faceoff as Gujarat Assembly Elections are drawing closer. PM Modi and Gandhi led BJP and Congress’ high-octane poll campaign and tore into each other with stinging jibes and witty remarks. While PM Modi addressed several rallies, Rahul chose to pay a visit to iconic Somnath Temple. Both the leaders had raked up past issues even as they questioned the contributions of the governments of their respective parties to the Gujarat’s development. PM Modi’s home state is considered as stronghold of BJP. Congress is looking to breach the citadel by raking issues such as demomonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). It also got support from Patidar leader Hardik Patel. The Gujarat elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14. The counting of votes will be done on December 18 along with the counting for Himachal Pradesh election. Notably, the 182-member Gujarat House currently comprises 118 BJP MLAs, 42 from the Congress, two from the NCP, and one from JD(U). The tenure of the current Gujarat government ends on January 22, 2018. Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are trying their best to lure the voters in the state.

Here are everything you want to know about PM Modi-Rahul Gandhi faceoff in Gujarat

Beginning his two-day tour of poll-bound Gujarat with a visit to the famous Somnath temple, Rahul Gandhi yesterday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his emotional exhortations, calling him an “excellent actor better than Amitabh Bachchan”.

Addressing three rallies at Visavadar, Savarkundla and Amreli in the Saurashtra region, Gandhi also reached out to Patidars and attacked PM Modi over his “silence” on Rafale deal and “proximity” to select industrialists.

In a stinging rebuttal to Gandhi’s repeated criticism of the Goods and Services Tax, a key economic reform of the NDA government, PM Modi said a recently emerged “economist” was propagating a “grand stupid thought” by suggesting a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent. He said Gandhi was propagating a ‘grand stupid thought’ in the name of GST, telling people that they will slash all tax rates and make it 18 per cent.

He also brought up Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru and grandmother Indira Gandhi as he targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family. As the Congress vice president visited the Somnath temple, Modi told his audience that Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi’s great grand father, was “unhappy” when Sardar Patel took up the temple’s reconstruction in 1950s.

Campaigning in his home state where the BJP is in power for close to two decades, Modi listed various development works by the state government for water conservation, agriculture and development of the Saurashtra region.

Addressing a huge rally in Morbi town in the region, which goes to polls in the first phase on December 9, he accused the Congress of taking credit for minor schemes like providing hand-pumps, while the BJP government got executed major works like the Narmada project.

Making a strong appeal to people to vote for the BJP in the Patidar community stronghold, PM Modi said his party should not be voted out for 100 years.

Hitting back at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his “sweat on forehead” tweet targeting him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said those born with a “gold spoon” are now mocking the sweat of poor.

tepping up his offensive against PM Modi ahead of the Gujarat elections, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi yesterday sought to make the state’s ruling BJP accountable for its promises in the last polls.

Gandhi will also hold public meetings in several districts today, party leaders said.